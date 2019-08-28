Prospect sees potential for spreads to improve as LIBOR drops

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) sees the possibility of spreads widening as LIBOR declines, says President and Chief Operating Officer Michael Grier Eliasek on the BDC's earnings conference call.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see a little bit of a spread give back, because you had spreads dropping as LIBOR was increasing," he said.

But, he notes principal protection and credit protection are "always going to be our prioritization on the asset side of the ledger."

As for its distribution outlook,"We think we have over two years of rough run rate income distributions in effect banked, probably more like 2.5 years," Eliasek said.

"Then we would be looking to add to that by exiting other assets as we identify them," which PSEC updates every quarter on wether to exit or refinance investments using NPV analyses on individual assets.