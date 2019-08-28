Williams-Sonoma hikes guidance

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) shoots higher in AH trading after comparable sales rose 6.5% in Q2 to smash the consensus expectation for a gain of 3.4%. The West Elm business did the heavy lifting with a 17.5% comp.

The retailer also lifted full-year guidance, now seeing FY20 revenue of $5.74B to $5.90B vs. $5.76B consensus and FY20 EPS to $4.60 to $4.80 vs. $4.69 consensus.

CEO update: "The growth strategy that we outlined at the beginning of the year is driving results and giving us the competitive advantage to continue to outperform. West Elm, our biggest growth opportunity, continues to accelerate, the Pottery Barn brands have returned to strength, and our cross-brand initiatives such as The Key and Business-to-Business are becoming more impactful levers of growth."

WSM +2.50% AH to $70.50.

Previously: Williams-Sonoma EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Aug. 28)