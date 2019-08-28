Elastic +6.6% on upside Q2, FY views

Aug. 28, 2019 4:26 PM ETElastic N.V. (ESTC)ESTCBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) gains 6.6% on Q1 beats with 58% Y/Y revenue growth and upside Q2 and FY outlooks.
  • Calculated billings were up 51% Y/Y to $89.4M.
  • Deferred revenue rose 64% to $169.8M.
  • The non-GAAP operating margin was -27%.
  • ESTC had -$1.7M operating cash flow and a negative FCF of $3.3M.
  • Total subscription customer count exceeded 8,800. Customers with ACV greater than $100K was over 475.
  • Q2 guidance sees revenue of $95-97M (consensus: $93.34M) with a loss per share of $0.32-0.30 (consensus: $0.34 loss), and an operating margin of -23.5-21.5%.
  • FY20 outlook has revenue of $406-412M (consensus: $400.21M), loss per share of $1.40-1.24 (consensus: $1.40 loss), and operating margin of -24.5-22.5%.
  • Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.
  • Press release.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.