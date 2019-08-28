Elastic +6.6% on upside Q2, FY views
Aug. 28, 2019
- Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) gains 6.6% on Q1 beats with 58% Y/Y revenue growth and upside Q2 and FY outlooks.
- Calculated billings were up 51% Y/Y to $89.4M.
- Deferred revenue rose 64% to $169.8M.
- The non-GAAP operating margin was -27%.
- ESTC had -$1.7M operating cash flow and a negative FCF of $3.3M.
- Total subscription customer count exceeded 8,800. Customers with ACV greater than $100K was over 475.
- Q2 guidance sees revenue of $95-97M (consensus: $93.34M) with a loss per share of $0.32-0.30 (consensus: $0.34 loss), and an operating margin of -23.5-21.5%.
- FY20 outlook has revenue of $406-412M (consensus: $400.21M), loss per share of $1.40-1.24 (consensus: $1.40 loss), and operating margin of -24.5-22.5%.
- Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.
