Guess +6% after earnings topper

Guess (NYSE:GES) trades 6.25% higher in AH trading after sailing past estimates with its Q2 report and increasing guidance.

The company increased revenue by 6% in U.S. dollars and 9% in constant currency. "Overall, our direct-to-consumer businesses, which include stores and e-commerce, performed in line with our expectations in all regions and our wholesale businesses in the Americas and Europe delivered a very strong performance compared to our expectations," notes Guess CEO Carlos Alberini.

Looking ahead, Guess anticipates FY20 revenue growth of +3.0% to +3.5% and EPS of $1.28 to $1.36 vs. $1.26 consensus.

Previously: Guess EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (Aug. 28)