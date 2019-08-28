Okta -3% on mixed Q3 outlook

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) dips 3.3% after Q2 beats with 49% Y/Y revenue growth and a FY EPS boost were offset by a mixed Q3 view.

Q2 subscription revenue totaled $132.5M. Billings were up 42% Y/Y to $155.8M.

The adjusted operating margin was -7.1% and gross margin was 77.2%, compared to the 76% estimate.

The Q3 outlook sees revenue of $143-144M (consensus: $140.51M) and loss per share of $0.13-0.12 (consensus: $0.09 loss).

The upside FY guidance has revenue of $560-563M (consensus: $549.04M) and loss per share of $0.44-0.42 (was: $0.49-0.45 loss; consensus: $0.46 loss).

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.