Stocks rise in quiet session, led by energy

Stocks pushed higher in the afternoon to finish with a broad-based advance after bouncing between small gains and losses in the morning.

U.S. Treasury yields bounced off session lows soon after the stock market opened, allowing risk sentiment to ease back into trading; the two-year and 10-year yields each dropped 2 bps to finish at 1.51% and 1.47%, respectively, while the yield on U.S. 30-year Treasurys, already at record lows, fell another 2 bps to 1.94% - below the S&P 500 dividend yield, demonstrating the attractiveness of equities in the current investment environment.

Stock trading was quiet ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend, with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF trading just over 55M shares, well below its 30-day volume average of 81.8M shares.

Ten of the 11 S&P 500 sectors finished higher, led by energy (+1.4%), consumer discretionary (+1.1%) and industrials (+1.1%), while the utilities group (-0.3%) was the lone loser.

The energy sector has shed more than 10% so far this month, but it was helped today as October WTI crude climbed 1.6% to settle at $55.78/bbl following bullish inventory data.