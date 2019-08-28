H.R. Block fiscal Q1 results on track for year objectives

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) posts Q1 FY2020 loss per share of 72 cents, better than the consensus for a loss of 75 cents, and unchanged from the year-ago quarter.

The company typically reports a Q1 loss due to the seasonality of the business; the quarter usually represents less than 5% of annual revenue and less than 15% of annual expenses.

Revenue for the quarter ended July 31, 2019 of $150M comes in just shy of the $151.4M consensus, and rose 4% from $145M a year ago.

H&R Block slips 0.3% in after-hours trading.

"Our fiscal first quarter results were consistent with our expectations and reflect the seasonality of our business, as well as investments related to our enterprise strategy," said CFO Tony Bowen.

Reiterates revenue and margin outlook for the full fiscal year.

Conference call at 4:30 PM ET.

