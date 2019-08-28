BBVA offers to buy up to $750M of notes

BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) starts tender offers to buy for cash up to $750M of subordinated notes.

Offers $1,000 per $1,000 principal amount for up to $250M of 7.25% non-cumulative fixed rate subordinated non-preferred notes due 2020 and $1,026.25 per $1,200 for up to $500M of 6.500% fixed rate subordinated preferred notes due 2021.

Offers early tender premium of $30 per $1,000 principal amount for notes tendered by 5:00 PM ET on Sept. 11, 2019.

Tender offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 25, 2019.

