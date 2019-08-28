Zuora +4% after beat-and-raise

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) +4.1% reports Q2 beats with 21% Y/Y revenue growth and a FY outlook boost.

Q2 customers with ACV equal to or greater than $100K totaled 566, up 19% Y/Y. The dollar-based retention rate was 107%.

The in-line Q3 outlook has revenue of $69-71M (estimate: $69.98M) and loss per share of $0.10-0.09 (estimate: $0.10 loss).

The FY20 view sees revenue of $273.5-278M (was: $268-278M; estimate: $274.49M) and loss per share of $0.40-0.38 (was: $0.44-0.40 loss; estimate: $0.43 loss).

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.