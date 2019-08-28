AssetMark +5.0% after Q2 EPS, revenue beats

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) jumps 5.0% in after-hours trading after Q2 adjusted EPS of 25 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 23 cents and revenue of $104.5M exceeds consensus estimate of $70.1M, rising 18% Y/Y.

Platform assets an quarter-end increased to $56.1B from $49.7B at the beginning of Q2.

Q2 net flows of $1.51B fell 11% Y/Y, while market impact net of fees was $1.05B vs. $117M in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $28.6M increased 29% from $22.1M in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

