PVH posts Q2 beat but cuts full-year earnings, revenue outlook

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) -0.8% after-hours following a solid Q2 earnings beat but reduced earnings and revenue guidance for the current quarter and full year.

Q2 revenues rose 1.3% Y/Y to $2.36B, with sales falling 6% at Calvin Klein, gaining 8% at Tommy Hilfiger and finishing flat at Heritage Brands.

But PVH now forecasts full-year adjusted EPS of $9.30-$9.40 compared to its prior outlook of $10.20-$10.30 and below $10.12 analyst consensus estimate, with revenues rising 1% Y/Y to $9.75B vs. its previous estimate of a 3% revenue gain and below $9.91B consensus, as the company sees U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods hitting EPS by ~$0.20 in 2019,

For Q3, PVH sees EPS of $2.95-$3.00 vs. $3.56 consensus on 1% higher revenues to $2.36B vs. $2.62B consensus.

PVH says its North America and China businesses experienced weak traffic trends, resulting in a more promotional environment, prompting the company to take a conservative approach to its H2 outlook.