Norfolk Southern names United Tech veteran George as new CFO

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) hires Mark George as its new CFO, succeeding Cindy Earhart upon her retirement on Nov. 1.

George joins NSC with 30 years of experience in financial management and business development across multiple commercial business segments of United Technologies, including as VP of finance and CFO for the past 11 years at Otis Elevator and Carrier.

Earhart joined NSC in 1985, climbed the ranks before becoming executive VP and chief information officer 9n 2013, and then assumed the CFO role in 2017.