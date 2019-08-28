DTE resource plan undervalues renewables, stakeholders say

DTE Energy's (NYSE:DTE) long-term resource plan undersells renewable resources while assuming lengthened lifespans for its uneconomic coal units, according to comments filed on behalf of stakeholder groups.

DTE's integrated resource plan assumed no "persistent capacity need" until 2030, effectively predetermining its starting resource mix and ignoring more variable modeling scenarios that would have signaled more accurate, lower solar prices, complained stakeholders including the Solar Energy Industries Association.

Several groups said DTE's modeling failed to accurately measure the cost of solar and other renewable resources, but the utility said its solar cost data was shared with stakeholders last fall, and none of the groups raised concerns at the time.