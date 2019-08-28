Gap to retain name after Old Navy spinoff

Gap (NYSE:GPS) says the new public company to be created following the completion of the planned spinoff of Old Navy, currently referred to as NewCo, will retain the Gap name.

The new Gap Inc. will consist of brands including Gap brand, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City.

Old Navy will continue to operate under its current name when it becomes a stand-alone, publicly traded company.

As previously announced, Old Navy CEO Sonia Syngal will continue to lead the company and Art Peck will become CEO of the new Gap Inc.