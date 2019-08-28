Cheniere's Texas LNG terminal OK'd for Train 2 commercial service
- Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) receives approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to begin commercial service on its second liquefaction train at its liquefied natural gas export terminal near Corpus Christi, Tex.
- Cheniere also has satisfied FERC, based on staff inspections, that rehabilitation and restoration areas affected by construction are proceeding well, the agency says.
- All six of the export facilities that make up the first wave of major U.S. LNG terminals are now producing LNG, though the bulk of current overall capacity is at Cheniere's two facilities; a second wave of a dozen or so export facilities are under development for startup in the early to mid-2020s.
- ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, KOLD, UNL, GAZB