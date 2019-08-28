Callaway may sell TopGolf stake sooner than expected - Bloomberg
Aug. 28, 2019 1:51 PM ETCallaway Golf Company (ELY)ELYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Callaway Golf (ELY +3.8%) may be selling its stake in TopGolf sooner than expected, after the company omitted discussion about the venue's long-term value in a slide deck published ahead of an expected investor road show, Bloomberg reports.
- "Previously, management's commentary suggested that TopGolf was complementary to the long-term business and additional investment could be a use of strengthening [free cash flow]. Commentary in the current slides removed that wording," says Stephens analyst Daniel Imbro.
- ELY owns a 14% stake in TopGolf, and Imbro's sum-of-the-parts analysis suggests TopGolf could be worth ~$3/share, based on a $290M valuation via a late 2017 funding round; including new locations at a value of 70%/unit, TopGolf could be worth nearly $4 per ELY share, according to Imbro.