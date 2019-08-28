Forgery crisis roils global gold industry - Reuters

Gold bars fraudulently stamped with the logos of major refineries are being inserted into the global market to launder smuggled or illegal gold, Reuters reports, citing refining and banking executives.

Bars worth at least $50M stamped with Swiss refinery logos but not actually produced by the facilities have been identified in the last three years by all four top Swiss gold refiners and found in the vaults of JPMorgan Chase, one of the major banks at the heart of the market in bullion, according to the report.

At least 1,000 kilobars reportedly have been found - a small share of gold industry production of 2M-2.5M such bars each year, but the forgeries are sophisticated, so thousands more may have gone undetected, says the head of Switzerland's biggest refinery.

It is not clear who is making the bars found so far, but executives and bankers believe most originate in China and have entered the market via dealers and trading houses in Hong Kong, Japan and Thailand; once accepted by a mainstream gold dealer in these places, they can quickly spread into supply chains worldwide.

