Forever 21 weighs bankruptcy filing

Forever 21 is considering filing for bankruptcy as efforts to restructure its debt run dry, CNBC reports.

Its real estate footprint is particularly large, with more than 815 stores globally, and any closures would likely put pressure on the mall owners that lease spaces to the company.

Forever 21 is Simon Property Group's (NYSE:SPG) seventh-largest in-line tenant in terms of how much rent it brings the landlord, with 99 stores across its portfolio.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) also leases considerable space to the apparel retailer.