Better off in dividends than U.S. Treasurys?

With the yield on 30-year Treasuries falling below the 1.98% dividend yield from U.S. stocks, investors can now get more income from dividends on S&P 500 shares than on even the longest-dated government debt.

"It's a really big deal," said Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. equity strategist for Credit Suisse. "If your primary concern is steady cash to live off then the idea that you can get a better return of capital from equities is important, but also out of sync with what we have been trained over time to think is normal."

Still a dilemma? A recession could put dividends at risk, not to mention the danger of a big fall in share prices, which have until recently been setting record highs.