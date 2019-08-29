Green light for new Italian government

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has been given a mandate to form a new government as the opposition Democratic Party set aside its differences with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement to form a coalition.

In an early, basic draft of a coalition policy platform, the two sides would ask the EU for flexibility on the 2020 budget deficit to "reinforce social cohesion" in the country, according to Il Sole 24 Ore.

It caps an extraordinary three weeks that could mark a turning point in Italy's frayed relations with the EU.

Euro steady at $1.1078.

ETFs: FXE, EUO, EWI, OTC:ERO, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR, HEWI, DBIT, DEUR, FLIY, UEUR