EPA to roll back regulations on methane

A sweeping proposal from the Trump administration would erase Obama-era rules on methane emissions from the oil-and-gas industry, marking the latest attempt to further boost record crude and natural gas production by easing regulations.

Some companies have asked for the rollback, while others, including Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), have warned that a lack of government-backed minimum requirements to curb emissions could undermine the argument that natural gas is a cleaner fuel.

Legal wrangling could lead to years of uncertainty before deregulation would lower costs.

