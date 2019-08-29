Tech | On the Move

Samsung shares slip after bribery ruling

SA News Editor

South Korea's Supreme Court has overturned part of an appeals court ruling in the bribery case of Samsung Group's de facto leader, Jay Y. Lee, who had been given a two-and-a-half-year suspended sentence for seeking favor from the country's former President Park Geun-hye.

Lee is poised to take control of the Samsung Group from his aged father and is currently the vice chairman of Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), which extended losses to nearly 2% after the ruling.

Share of affiliates Samsung BioLogics and Samsung C&T fell 5% and 4%, respectively.

