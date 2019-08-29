Futures advance as trade rhetoric eases

U.S. stock index futures are continuing a pre-Labor Day rally as China indicated it wouldn't immediately retaliate against the latest U.S. tariff increases set for Sept. 1. Dow +0.7% ; S&P 500 +0.6% ; Nasdaq +0.9% .

The two countries are also discussing face-to-face trade talks to be held in the U.S. in September, according to China’s Commerce Ministry.

On the economic calendar, a second reading of U.S. GDP growth will be released this morning that's expected to be revised down slightly to 2.0%, after showing a 2.1% growth in its earlier estimate.