Apollo Global and Athene to buy PK AirFinance from GE Capital

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) and Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) agree to acquire PK AirFinance, an aviation lending business from GE (NYSE:GE) Capital's Aviation Services unit.

Under the deal, Apollo will acquire the PK AirFinance aircraft lending platform and Athene will acquire PK AirFinance's existing portfolio of loans.

Financial details weren't disclosed, but $3.6B of PK AirFinance financing receivables that were held for sale in Q2 2109 are being sold at a premium to book value in the transaction.

"This sale is aligned to GE Capital’s overall strategy to become smaller and simpler, and our commitment to reduce our assets by $10B in 2019 is now more than halfway complete," said GE Capital President and CEO Alec Burger.