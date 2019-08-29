AstraZeneca's anifrolumab successful in late-stage lupus study; shares up 2% premarket

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, TULIP 2, evaluating anifrolumab, in addition to standard-of-care (SOC) treatment, in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). The study met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in disease activity compared to placebo (control arm patients also received SOC treatment) as measured by a scale called BICLA at week 52.

The positive BICLA response was consistent with an earlier Phase 3, TULIP 1, which failed to achieve the primary endpoint as measured by a different scale called SRI4.

Data from both trials will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

Anifrolumab (formerly MEDI-546) is a fully human monoclonal antibody that targets the type 1 interferon (IFN) receptor that inhibits the activity of all type 1 IFNs which play a key role in SLE. The company is counting on it to be one of its top growth drivers.