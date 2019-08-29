Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is on watch after reporting Q2 EPS ahead of even the highest estimate turned in by analysts.

U.S. revenue was up 2.1% during the quarter and U.S. comparable sales increased 1.9% vs. +2.3% consensus. International revenue fell 3.4% to $715M off some weakness in Canada.

Domestic gross profit rate came in at 24.0% vs. 23.8% a year ago. The gross profit rate bump was primarily driven by the impact of GreatCall's higher gross profit rate, which was partially offset by higher supply chain costs. Operating margin was 4.0% vs. 3.7% consensus.

Looking ahead, Best Buy expects Q3 revenue of $9.65B to $9.75B vs. $9.78B and Q3 EPS of $1.00 to $1.05 vs. $0.94 consensus. Full-year EPS if $5.60 to $5.75 is anticipated vs. $5.71 consensus.

Shares of Best Buy are up 3.41% premarket to $71.35. The guidance factors in a "best estimate" of the tariff situation by BBY management.

