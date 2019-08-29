BASF sells pigments business to Japan's DIC in $1.3B deal

Aug. 29, 2019 7:13 AM ETBASF SE (BASFY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) says it is selling its global pigments unit to Japanese printing ink maker DIC Corp. for €1.15B ($1.27B).
  • DIC, whose products include liquid crystals for flat screens as well as metallic pigments, said it would pay 985M for the business - which produces pigments for paints, coatings and cosmetics - and take on the unit's net debt.
  • BASF in February announced plans to put the unit - with ~€1B euros in sales and €120M in core profit - up for sale, seeing little potential for the business to differentiate itself from rivals.
