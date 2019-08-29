Burlington Stores +9.4% on earnings beat and raised FY2019 outlook
Aug. 29, 2019 7:15 AM ETBurlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)BURLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) reports comparable-store sales rose 3.8% in Q2.
- New and non-comparable stores contributed an incremental $115M in sales during the quarter.
- Gross margin rate flat at 41.4%.
- Adjusted SG&A expense rate decreased 30 bps to 26.6%.
- Adjusted EBITDA grew 12% to $170.33M.
- Adjusted EBIT margin rate up 10 bps to 7.1%.
- Merchandise Inventories -2.4% Y/Y to $823.79M.
- During the quarter, the Company invested $51M of cash to repurchase 300,742 shares of its common stock.
- Q3 Guidance: Net sales: +8.5% to +9.5%; Comparable-store sales: +2% to +3%; Tax rate: ~20% to 21%; Adjusted diluted EPS: $1.37 to $1.41; Fully diluted share count: ~67.1M.
- FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: +8.8% to +9.3%; Comparable-store sales: +2% to +2%; D&A: ~$210M; Interest expense: ~$52M; Adjusted EBIT margin: flat to up 10 bps; Tax rate: ~20% to 21%; Adjusted diluted EPS: $7.14 to $7.22; Fully diluted share count: ~67.3M; Capex: ~$310M; Net new stores: 50.
- BURL +9.42% premarket.
