In line with Loeb, Sony offloads Olympus stake

Sony (NYSE:SNE) is selling its 5% stake in Olympus (OTCPK:OCPNY) back to the Japanese medical equipment maker for ¥80.4B ($763M).

The move is in line with the proposals of Daniel Loeb's Third Point, which revealed earlier this year that is was again building a stake in the company (a Sony spokeswoman said the sale was not in response to demand by specific shareholders).

Sony bought 11.5% of Olympus in 2012-13, paying ¥50B in a much-needed cash injection for the latter after an accounting scandal sent Olympus' share price plunging. Sony later halved its stake to finance its own restructuring.