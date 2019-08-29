In line with Loeb, Sony offloads Olympus stake

Sony (NYSE:SNE) is selling its 5% stake in Olympus (OTCPK:OCPNY) back to the Japanese medical equipment maker for ¥80.4B ($763M).
The move is in line with the proposals of Daniel Loeb's Third Point, which revealed earlier this year that is was again building a stake in the company (a Sony spokeswoman said the sale was not in response to demand by specific shareholders).
Sony bought 11.5% of Olympus in 2012-13, paying ¥50B in a much-needed cash injection for the latter after an accounting scandal sent Olympus' share price plunging. Sony later halved its stake to finance its own restructuring.
