Toronto Dominion +4.0% as Q3 shows growth in all segments

TD Bank Group (NYSE:TD) fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of C$1.79 misses the average analyst estimate of C$1.80, and rose from C$1.75 in fiscal Q2 and C$1.66 in the year-ago quarter, reflecting growth across all its business segments.

TD rises 4.0% in premarket trading.

Adjusted net interest income for the quarter ended July 31, 2019 of C$6.02B increased from C$5.87B in fiscal Q2 and C$5.66B in Q3 2018.

Q3 Canadian Retail adjusted net income of C$1.92B rose 3% Y/Y; revenue grew 6% Y/Y reflecting increased volumes and higher margins, and higher revenue in its wealth and insurance businesses.

Q3 U.S. Retail Bank adjusted net income of C$1.29B rose 11% Y/Y; TD Ameritrade contributed C$294M in adjusted earnings, up 21% Y/Y.

Q3 Wholesale Banking net income of C$244M rose 9% Y/Y on higher revenue, partly offset by higher non-interest expenses and higher provision for credit losses.

Q3 provision for credit losses of C$655M, or 0.38% as a percentage of net average loans, compares with C$633M, or 0.39%, in Q2 and C$561M, or 0.35%, in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 adjusted return on common equity of 16.2% fell from 17.0% in Q2 and 17.1% in Q3 2018.

Conference call at 1:30 PM ET.

