Dollar General +7% after earnings topper

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) reports comparable sales rose 4.0% in Q2 to top the 2.4% consensus mark. The retailer saw strength during the quarter in the consumables and home products categories.

Gross margin came in at 30.8% of sales vs. 30.7% consensus and 30.4% a year ago.

Operating margin was 8.7% of sales vs. 8.0% consensus and 8.5% last year.

CEO update: "Our results this quarter were fueled by solid execution across many fronts, including category management, merchandise innovation, store operations, and continued progress with our strategic initiatives. In addition, we remained focused on disciplined cost control, which culminated in another quarter of strong earnings growth."

Looking ahead, Dollar General expects full-year sales growth of 8% vs. 7% prior expectation and +7.3% consensus. EPS of $6.45 to $6.60 is anticipated vs. $6.47 consensus. The anticipated tariff impact was built into the guidance.

Shares of Dollar General are up 7.06% premarket to $150.99 vs. the 52-week trading range of $98.08 to $145.06.

