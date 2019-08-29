Rosenblatt bullish on Ciena earnings; CIEN +2.5%

Rosenblatt upgrades Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) from Neutral to Buy and raises the target by $2 to $47.

Analyst Ryan Koontz cites optimism ahead of the Q3 report, seeing "steady growth from U.S. and European carriers" that should offset slowing hyperscale sales.

Koontz notes that Ciena has zero direct Chinese exposure and minimal supply chain exposure.

Ciena will report Q3 results on September 5. Consensus estimates expect $930.66M in revenue and $0.57 EPS.