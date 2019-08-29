Abercrombie & Fitch -12% after soft sales outlook

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) falls in early trading after posting a Q2 loss and setting soft sales guidance.

Comparable sales were flat during the quarter vs. +0.2% consensus. U.S. comparable sales rose 2%, while international comparable sales were down 3%. ANF management says trends improved throughout the quarter, enabling it to deliver constant currency revenue growth and meet previously-issued comp and gross profit rate outlook, while continuing to tightly manage expenses.

Gross profit fell 90 bps to 59.3% of sales.

Looking ahead, the retailer sees full-year sales growth to be in the range of flat to up 2% vs. +2% to +4% consensus and gross profit rate to be down in the range of 50 to 90 basis points from a year ago.

Shares of A&F are down 11.69% premarket to $15.03.

Previously: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. EPS beats by $0.04, misses on revenue (Aug. 29)