Build-A-Bear Workshop below expectations in Q2

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) reports net retail sales declined 7.2% to $75.2M in Q2.

Commercial revenue increased 202.7% to $3.19M.

International franchising revenue declined 25.7% to $807K.

Gross margin rate up 150 bps to 44.1%.

Retail gross margin rate improved 160 bps to 44.1%.

SG&A expense rate leveraged 50 bps to 45.1%.

Inventories grew 29.8% to $62.08M.

Number of franchised stores -1 Y/Y to 95.

Total company-owned retail stores -5 Y/Y to 360.

FY2019 Guidance: Revenue: to increase in the low single-digits; Capex: $12M to $14M; D&A: $15M to $16M; Cash and cash equivalents: $20M to $25M.

BBW +4.36% premarket.

