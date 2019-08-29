UBS reshapes upper ranks

After a year dogged by concerns about succession planning, large legal fines, and flagging share prices, UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) reshuffles its senior ranks, bringing in a banker from Credit Suisse as two executive step down from their roles.

UBS rises 1.0% in premarket trading.

Ulrich Koerner will step down as president of Asset Magagement and president of UBS Europe, Middle East, and Africa; he'll remain as a senior adviser to the Group CEO until at least March 31, 2020.

Suni Harford will join the Group Executive Board and will succeed Koerner as president of Asset Management; she joined UBS in 2017 as head of investments for UBS Asset Management.

Sabine Keller-Busse will succeed Koerner as President UBS Europe, Middle East, and Africa in addition to her current role as Group chief operating officer.

Iqbal Khan will join UBS and succeed Martin Blessing, who is stepping down, as co-president of Global Wealth Management, alongside Tom Naratil; Khan served as CEO of International Wealth Management and was a member of Credit Suisse's executive board from 2015 to 2019.