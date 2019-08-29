Esperion's bempedoic acid successful in mid-stage study in type 2 diabetics with high cholesterol

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) announces positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, 1002-058, evaluating its bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combo tablet, compared to ezetimibe + placebo, in 179 subjects with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and high cholesterol.

The study met the primary endpoints of the percent change from baseline in LDL-C ("bad cholesterol") at week 12 compared to placebo and ezetimibe. Specifically, participants who received the combo pill experienced a 40% drop in LDL-C versus placebo (separation from ezetimibe + placebo not provided).

C-reactive protein, an inflammation biomarker, dropped 25% versus control.

No new safety signals were observed.

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF) owns commercialization rights in Europe.

Marketing applications are currently under review in the U.S. and Europe with action dates in H1 2020.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the results.