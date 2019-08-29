Titan Machinery sinks 5.5% on earnings miss

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) reports equipment revenue rose 5.3% to $214.44M in Q2.

Parts revenue advanced 6.8% to $59.2M.

Service revenue grew 15.8% to $26.83M.

Segment revenue: Agriculture: $165.69M (+9.1%); Construction: $84.04M (+8.4%); International: $65.25M (-3.8%).

Gross margin rate up 50 bps to 20.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA down 5.7% to $15.84M.

Operating expense rate up 140 bps to 17.4%.

FY2020 Guidance: Agriculture sales: +2% to +7%; Construction sales: +5% to +10%; International sales: +2% to +7%; Diluted EPS: $0.50 to $0.70; Adjusted EPS: $0.75 to $0.95.

TITN -5.49% premarket.

