Dollar Tree +5% on broad sales strength

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) reports comparable sales rose 2.4% in Q2 to top the consensus mark of +1.9%. Both the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar chains turned a 2.4% comp during the quarter. The company notes that it has delivered 46 consecutive quarters of positive same-store sales and eight consecutive quarters with two-year stacked comps exceeding 6%.

Gross margin fell 140 bps to 28.7% of sales during the quarter vs. 29.5% consensus. The decrease in gross profit margin was driven by higher freight costs for both segments, and markdowns and shrink in the Family Dollar segment. Operating margin was 4.7% of sales vs. 5.1% consensus.

Looking ahead, the retailer sees full-year sales of $23.57B to $23.79B vs. $23.51B to $23.83B prior and $23.69B consensus. EPS of $4.90 to $5.11 is anticipated vs. $5.14 consensus and $4.77 to $5.07 prior view. The company says its updated outlook does not include the recently announced tariff increases, as the company is working to mitigate the costs.

Shares of Dollar Tree are up 5.42% premarket to $105.00.

