Tullow Oil's Uganda stake sale to Total, Cnooc nixed after tax dispute

Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF) says its sale of a stake in a planned 230K bbl/day project in Uganda to Total (NYSE:TOT) and Cnooc (NYSE:CEO) has been called off in a tax dispute with the Ugandan authorities.
The announcement involves the further reduction of Tullow's stake to ~11%, which would have raised $200M to help the company lower its net debt, which stood at $2.9B at mid-year, and reduce its operational commitments to the project by ~$700M.
Tullow says the companies could not reach an agreement with the Ugandan Revenue Authority on the tax relief for money to be paid by Total and Cnooc to Tullow.
