Norbord reduces production schedule

Due to continued poor market conditions, Norbord's (NYSE:OSB) Line 1 of its two-line oriented strand board mill in Cordele, Georgia will operate on a reduced 10/4 schedule from Sept. 5.

"U.S. homebuilding activity has been pulling back since the fall of last year, resulting in lower-than-anticipated OSB demand to-date," the company said in a press release. "The reduced production schedule at Cordele Line 1 will ensure Norbord continues to only produce what the company can sell as the market approaches the seasonally slower winter months."