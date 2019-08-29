Ollie's sinks on Toys "R" Us impact

  • Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) are now down 24.2% in premarket action after the retailer's soft Q2 numbers don't stack up favorably for a quarter that other retailers like Target, Walmart and Dollar General shined.
  • Some of the problems appears to be self-inflicted, with management pointing to cannibalization and supply chain issues as it snapped up larger Toys "R" Us stores.
  • "New stores opened since late last year included the former Toys "R" Us locations, have cannibalized sales from stores in existing markets at a higher than historical rates. The Toys "R" Us stores in particular are larger boxes and in great locations, many within an existing market," noted Ollie's management during the conference call.
  • Previously: Ollie's -19% after earnings disappoint (Aug. 28)
