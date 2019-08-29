Okta gets Street-high target after earnings

Piper Jaffray maintains an Overweight rating on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) and raises the target from $120 to $160.
The firm says Okta remains "in a class of its own" after earnings with growth trends likely to continue as the quarter's "robust" subscription growth showing no change to the competitive dynamic.
More action: Morgan Stanley (Equal-Weight) raises its PT from $107 to $117, citing the "long runway of growth in the identity management market." The firm remains on the sidelines due to the "high bar" valuation.
Okta shares are down 1.5% pre-market to $131.20. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.
