Okta gets Street-high target after earnings

Piper Jaffray maintains an Overweight rating on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) and raises the target from $120 to $160.

The firm says Okta remains "in a class of its own" after earnings with growth trends likely to continue as the quarter's "robust" subscription growth showing no change to the competitive dynamic.

More action: Morgan Stanley (Equal-Weight) raises its PT from $107 to $117, citing the "long runway of growth in the identity management market." The firm remains on the sidelines due to the "high bar" valuation.