Icahn criticizes new directors sought by Occidental CEO

Occidental Petroleum's (NYSE:OXY) planned appointment of two "qualified" directors is met with scorn by Carl Icahn, who owns nearly $2B in OXY shares and is seeking to remove four OXY directors and replace them with his own, four-person slate.

In an open letter to OXY shareholders, Icahn criticizes OXY CEO Vicki Hollub for looking for directors "anywhere but in our direction," asking why his candidates had not been considered.

"We have proposed four highly-qualified director candidates," Icahn says of his slate which includes two executives of his hedge fund, the former finance chief of a U.S. consumer products company and the former president of Royal Dutch Shell's U.S. arm.

A lawsuit against OXY seeking documents on the company's pursuit of Anadarko and financing deal with Berkshire Hathaway will be heard in a Delaware court next month, Icahn adds.