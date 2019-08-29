Tilray to acquire Calgary-based cannabis retailer; shares up 3% premarket

  • Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) announces that subsidiary High Park Holdings Ltd. will acquire 420 Investments Ltd, an adult-use cannabis retail operator based in Calgary, Alberta, for C$110M in TLRY Class 2 common stock.
  • 420 operates six locations in Alberta and has 16 additional locations secured in the province.
  • Under the terms of the deal, Tilray will deliver C$70M in Class 2 shares at closing and C$40M subject to the achievement of certain performance milestones. The transaction should close by the end of Q1 2020.
  • Shares up 3% premarket on light volume.
