Tilray to acquire Calgary-based cannabis retailer; shares up 3% premarket
Aug. 29, 2019 8:24 AM ETTilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY)TLRYBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) announces that subsidiary High Park Holdings Ltd. will acquire 420 Investments Ltd, an adult-use cannabis retail operator based in Calgary, Alberta, for C$110M in TLRY Class 2 common stock.
- 420 operates six locations in Alberta and has 16 additional locations secured in the province.
- Under the terms of the deal, Tilray will deliver C$70M in Class 2 shares at closing and C$40M subject to the achievement of certain performance milestones. The transaction should close by the end of Q1 2020.
- Shares up 3% premarket on light volume.