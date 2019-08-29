Hain Celestial -3% on guidance worries

Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) falls in early trading after updating guidance.

The company sees full-year EPS of $0.59 to $0.72 vs. $0.80 consensus, adjusted EBITDA of $168M to $192M vs. $206M. The analyst marks may not fully include the impact of the Tilda sale and currency swings.

For Q2, Hain topped EBITDA and margin expectations, but came up short on revenue.

Shares of Hain are down 3.00% premarket to $17.81.

