Raymond James downgrades BofA, Texas Capital; raises Hilltop

Raymond James Financial analysts issue a crop of rating changes on banks.

Analyst Michael Rose cuts both Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) to market perform from outperform; upgrades Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) to outperform from market perform.

Analyst David J. Long boosts East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) to marketperform from underperform and cuts Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) to outperform from strong buy.

William J. Wallace IV upgrades Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) to strong buy from outperform; sets Carolina price target at $39 and OCFC at $25.