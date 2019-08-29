Victory Capital announces $15M share repurchase authorization

Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) announced that its Board of Directors has authrised $15M new common stock repurchase program of its Class A Common Stock through December 31, 2020.

“This new authorization demonstrates the Board’s unwaivering confidence in our long-term growth strategy,” said David Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Nevertheless, reducing debt to support acquisition initiatives remains the primary use of our free cash flow. With rising levels of cash generation, we can also continue to invest in our integrated platform while returning capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. The flexibility afforded by this balanced capital allocation approach allowed us to accelerate opportunistic share repurchases under the former authorization.”

The share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.