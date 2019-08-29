Crocs seen as 'ugly' winner

Shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) are on watch after the retailer is profiled favorably in The Wall Street Journal's Heard On The Street column.

The brand is selling well as ugly is the new cool, according to the WSJ's Jacky Wong.

Crocs is also seen having pulled the right levers. "The company has staged a comeback by downsizing, including outsourcing its manufacturing," notes Wong.

Crocs is down 11.7% YTD, with more than half of that loss being accounted for over the last week.