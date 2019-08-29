BHP nears deal on Nimba stake sale - Reuters

BHP is near a deal to sell its stake in Guinea's Nimba iron ore deposit, possibly to mining billionaire Robert Friedland, who leads privately-owned U.S. corporation HPX, Reuters reports.

BHP has been trying for years to sell its Nimba stake, which does not fit the company's preference for operating in stable, developed economies.

The price is considered an insignificant factor, as BHP is eager for a deal, according to the report.

Also, talks are said to be at "a very advanced stage" among miners seeking to develop half of Guinea's Simandou, the largest known untapped iron ore reserve.