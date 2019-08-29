AbbVie bails on ADC Rova-T in lung cancer

Citing disappointing data from the Phase 3 MERU study that failed to show a survival benefit in a first-line setting, AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has terminated development of antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for the maintenance treatment of advanced small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) .

Results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

In December 2018, it stopped enrollment in another Phase 3, TAHOE, in second-line SCLC due to the absence of a survival benefit compared to topotecan.

The company secured the rights to Rova-T via its 2016 acquisition of Stemcentrx for $5.8B in cash and stock.